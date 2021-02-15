JACKSON COUNTY – On Sunday, Feb. 14, a truck driver was arrested on numerous charges after leaving the scene of a crash on I-65 in Jackson County, Indiana.
At approximately 10:30 am., Trooper Tia Hunt responded to a semi tractor trailer parked on the shoulder of I-65 Northbound near the 53 mile marker, just north of Seymour, Indiana. When Trp. Hunt arrived on the scene, the driver, Kendarius C. Poole, age 29, Riverdale, Georgia, indicated to Trp. Hunt that he just had flat tires that needed repaired and had not been involved in a crash. Trp. Hunt observed the vehicle had fresh damage from a recent crash. Trp. Korry Clark located fresh damage to a guardrail approximately two miles south that matched the damage to Pooles truck and trailer.
During further investigation, Trp. Hunt obtained information that Poole was possibly in possession of marijuana. Trooper Randel Miller ad K-9 Jinx responded to assist. Jinx alerted to the odor of illegal drugs coming from the vehicle. During a search of the truck, suspected marijuana and synthetic urine were located.
A search warrant was obtained to draw Pooles blood for evidence of Poole operating the vehicle while intoxicated. After the search warrant was served, Poole was arrested on charges of Leaving the Scene of a Crash, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Synthetic Urine, Operating While Intoxicated, and Operating While Intoxicated-Endangerment.
Kendarius Poole was transported to the Jackson County Jail where he was incarcerated pending his initial court appearance in the Jackson County Superior Court.
Trooper Hunt was assisted by Troopers Korry Clark, David Owsley, Seth Davidson, Randel Miller, and K-9 Jinx.
