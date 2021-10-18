BATESVILLE - The Batesville Area Resource Center is hosting their fourth annual Trunk or Treat from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at Batesville Intermediate School.
Families who attend the free walk-thru Halloween event will receive goodies and information from local nonprofits.
Public parking is available surrounding the school; attendees are asked to be cautious of pedestrians.
Sponsorships are labeled in true Halloween fashion as Gruesome Gold, Sinister Silver, etc. The highest sponsorships were reserved by the Global Atlantic Financial Group and the Batesville Area Ministerial Association. Additional sponsors include Gilman Home Center, First Financial Bank, Margaret Mary Health, author Cindy Tanner, and FCN Bank.
The 2020 Trunk or Treat had 400 kids and more than 650 guests drive through, according to the Resource Center.
Registration is required to participate. To save time, families may preregister at https://www.batesvilleresourcecenter.com/trunk-or-treat or on flyers that are being distributed throughout the city.
Guests will receive a wristband and treat bag.
In the case of inclement weather, the date will be changed to Oct. 29.
For the most up-to-date information, follow Batesville Area Resource Center on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.