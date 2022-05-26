GREENSBURG — A stone memorial for Sheriff Salvatore “Tudie” Navarra will be unveiled at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 29, at the entrance to the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center on S. Ireland Street.
Elected sheriff in November 1958 by a margin of 405 votes, Navarra was the first Democrat sheriff since 1932, ousting incumbent Claude Connor.
In January 1961, Tudie was asked to extradite William Clemons of Milford from Salinas, California.
A Daily News article about the matter read: “The Decatur County Sheriff, Greensburg’s city detective and a state trooper left this morning on a 5,000-mile round trip to the west coast to pick up a local man wanted here for forgery.”
Sheriff Navarra took his own car. Accompanying Navarra were City Detective Rollin Lacey and State Trooper John Kixmiller, who traveled at their own expense. The trip took the men two weeks to complete.
So, Sheriff Navarra was used to going the extra mile for his job. Very shortly after that, Navarra went the extra mile one last time.
A May 31, 1961, a Daily News headline read: “Auto Flipped Over on Curve During High Speed Chase.” Four charges were filed in Decatur Circuit Court against Leland Philip Ruble, an 18-year-old Clarksburg youth who was identified by authorities as the driver of the car Navarra was chasing at high speed east of Clarksburg when he lost control on a curve and was killed instantly in the ensuing crash, the accompanying article states.
The article continued, listing the charges filed against Ruble and then detailed passengers in Navarra’s patrol car: “David Blodgett, Jr., 33, of Greensburg was special deputy who was riding with the sheriff, escaped serious injury and is recovering at Decatur County Memorial Hospital … .”
The popular, well-liked Decatur County Sheriff was in his third year of office, acting on authority from Ruble’s parole officer, who had told him to pick Ruble up.
According to witnesses, the sheriff’s car reached speeds up to 110 miles per hour in the chase east on Buena Vista Road. Navarra’s patrol car went off the right side of the road, plunged down a 5 foot embankment and flipped, apparently end-over-end, coming to rest on its wheels some 150 feet from where it left the road
The Daily News article said Sheriff Navarra was hurled through the windshield. The car struck Sheriff Navarra’s body when flipping over, crushing his head and chest.
“When a law enforcement officer is killed in the line of duty, it tears a hole in the fabric of the community in which they served,” Sheriff Dave Durant, who will preside over the unveiling ceremony, said. “It’s the right thing to do for every community to create a permanent reminder of that sacrifice, and it’s my duty to honor Sheriff Navarra in this way.”
The 30 to 45 minute ceremony on Sunday will include prayer, remarks by Sheriff Durant and Navarra’s family members, a final salute by the DHSO Honor Guard, and Taps played by local trumpeter Chase Tekulve.
