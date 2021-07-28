GREENSBURG – Greensburg Police Chief Mike NcNealy believes a positive relationship with the citizens of Greensburg is an important part of keeping the community safe and reducing crime.
With that in mind, the Greensburg Police Department is participating in a program known as National Night Out from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 3) in North Park on Carver Street.
The idea is to give area residents a chance to meet local law enforcement officers, ask them questions, and share concerns.
It is believed the National Night Out effort enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while reinforcing a sense of community and providing an opportunity to bring police and neighbors together in a positive way.
“We see this as an opportunity to connect with the community, to build relationships and positive encounters,” Chief McNealy said. “We also want taxpayers to be able to see what their tax money is paying for. It’s basically just a chance to have a positive interaction with everybody.”
The GPD plans to offer several activities including K-9 and equipment demonstrations.
Attendees will have an opportunity to see police cars, Bike Patrol and UTV Patrol representatives, and Tactical Arrest & Containment Team members.
There will also be assorted handouts and various goodies for young and old alike, free food for all in attendance, even a DJ to provide music and help create a celebratory atmosphere.
“We’d like to invite everybody that’s a resident of the community, who works in our community, or who is just visiting our community to come out and enjoy Tuesday’s event,” McNealy said.
In addition to law enforcement personnel, local firefighters and some of the equipment they use will be on hand, as will representatives from Decatur County EMS.
A Lifeline air ambulance/helicopter will also be on-site if it is available.
Chief McNealy encourages anyone with questions or concerns about Tuesday’s event to call him at (812) 663-3131.
