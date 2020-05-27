GREENSBURG — The Decatur County Courthouse will not be open the evening of Tuesday, June 2, when local residents would traditionally gather to await results from the primary election being held that day.
In a recent statement, Decatur County Commissioner Rick Nobbe said the decision was made in the interests of safety and social distancing during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
“There’s not much going on that evening in the courthouse, and citizens can keep up with the election results at www.decaturcounty.in.gov,” said Nobbe.
Voting on Tuesday will be conducted from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at polling sites throughout Decatur County.
There are two changes of polling locations for Adams Township/St. Paul and Jackson Township.
Adams Township/St. Paul has been moved to the Saint Paul Gym, 202 E. School Road, to allow for a larger voting area for social distancing.
Jackson Township, formerly Waynesburg Christian Church, has been moved to Letts Fire House, 4744 W. CR 700 S., Greensburg. This move was made due to lack of workers needed for a full staff at this location, according to Decatur County Clerk Adina Roberts, who noted this move is permanent.
Though there are few contested races at the local level, this year’s primary election will decide some significant political races.
For U.S. President, Republican ballots feature incumbent Donald J. Trump and Bill Weld. On the Democratic ballot are Joe Biden, Michael R. Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang. Several of these candidates have officially withdrawn their candidacies but qualified for and remain on the ballot.
For U.S. Representative District 6, where (R) incumbent Greg Pence is being challenged by Mike Campbell, and those voting a Democratic ballot will choose between George T. Holland, Jeannine Lee Lake and Barry Welsh.
There’s also a contest race for Republican Precinct Committeeman in Greensburg 5 featuring Gregory Clapp and A. Bryce McCullough; and in Washington Township where Melanie Nobbe, Candee Redelman and Donald Wall are competing for the office.
Eighteen people are on the ballot hoping to go to serve as a delegate to the Republican State Convention; voters will be asked to select 10 of them. They include Don Bates, Gregory Clapp, Donna Dean, Cleo Duncan, Brenda Dwenger, Edward Dwenger, Michele Dwenger, Randy Frye, Nathan Harter IV, Joshua Marsh, A. Bryce McCullough, Melanie Nobbe, Christian A. B. Rust, Donald Wall, Charity Wilder, John Williams, and Kristen Williams.
Questions about the 2020 primary election may be directed to the Decatur County Clerk’s office at 812-663-8223.
