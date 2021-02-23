GREENSBURG — The 14th Annual Bread of Life Turkey and Noodle Dinner is fast approaching and orders for the event, a not-for-profit staple on Greensburg’s event calendar, are being taken now. This year’s fare rivals every single event in the past, and the only thing left for Bread of Life supporters to do to prepare for the feast is to call the number 812-662-4887 and put in their orders.
This year’s fare of homemade noodles and turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, homemade yeast rolls and homemade apple pie with streusel is available for $10 per plate and and tickets are selling at a good clip.
If you haven’t enjoyed the event personally, or even heard of the Bread of Life Annual Turkey Fundraiser dinner, you are in for a treat.
Melissa Foist, the Director of Greensburg’s only soup kitchen at 700 Randall Street has become a cook of local legend. And how she came to her present avocation makes makes BOL’s annual turkey and noodles dinner all the more amazing.
“I actually learned how to cook from my mother, but I also learned from my grandmother, who I loved to pieces,” Foist said as she told her story.
“When I was a kid, that’s how family got close, by gathering in the kitchen. And if you wanted to learn how to cook, you sidled up next to Gramma,” she continued. “Of course, the real trick is making that food go as far as it could. When I went up to Second Helpings (an Indy soup kitchen Foist served with before discarding her “training wheels.”) I really learned how important it was to keep it all so none of it goes to waste.”
“And then I reached out to other Christians, and that’s how Bread of Life really got off the ground,” Foist said at in an early interview.
Foist felt a calling to bring a soup kitchen to Greensburg, and that was all pushed into high-gear when she received a donation of 1,500 pounds of sausage in 2002. Filling the need at the kitchen, a pet project for Foist at first the meat provided enough for months of meals and was proof to her that the new agency was exactly what was needed locally.
“People in this community have always been giving, and they don’t want to see people go without,” she told the Daily News. “ And I think that was God’s way of saying ‘Melissa, you’re in the right place.’”
Off and running, the first meal at the nonprofit’s original location at Main and East Street was served in August 2002.
As those in need came knocking.
Fast forward to 2019, 13 years after that memorable event, the event raised $33,265. Three hundred and fifty lunch meals were delivered, and 1,343 dinner meals were sold including deliveries, for a grand total of 1,693 meals served – a new record.
Tickets for the yearly event must be purchased in advance by calling the kitchen’s number 812-663-1055. The $10 per ticket is payable by cash, check or credit by phone or at the BOL’s website at www.greensburgbreadoflife.com.
Lunch delivery on the day of the event is available for 12 orders or more and available from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Afternoon dinners for drive-through pickup are available from 4 to 7 p.m. and delivery is available for 20 meals or more between 6 and 7 p.m.
