RUSHVILLE — The Rushville Breakfast Optimist and the Rushville City Parks Department announced the return of the Turkey Chase for area youth.
The Turkey Chase is a fun obstacle course for elementary age children to run from 2 to 4 p.m. on Nov. 6. The event will be held at South Veterans Memorial Park.
Organizers are challenging all craftsmen, handymen and creative individuals to design and create an obstacle for the 2nd annual event. Entry forms need to be completed by Oct. 25 with constructed obstacles due by 1 p.m. Nov. 6.
Organizers will display a photo of the obstacles on Facebook. Community members will be able to vote on their favorite obstacle. Trophies will be give to the top three designers.
All donations will be auctioned off in a silent action and proceeds will go to the Rushville Breakfast Optimist Club and the Rushville Parks Department. These funds help the organizations develop positive youth activities in the community.
For more information on how to submit a design, email the Rushville Optimist Club (RushvilleBreakfastOptimist@gmail.com), visit the club’s Facebook page or contact one of the committee chair persons.
