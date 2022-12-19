GREENSBURG – The Branch Coffeehouse campaign to remodel the back half of the much-discussed location on Broadway Street in Greensburg is nearing the halfway point, and the organization moves one step closer to realizing its full mission.
With $115,000 in donations already in the bank, the campaign is a third of it’s way to the $250,000 needed to finish the project of adding more dining space along with larger meeting and event spaces and a performance space as well.
In November of 2019, the Daily News reported when One Ministries Executive Director Alex Sefton, A41 board members, and fans of the idea of a public gathering place/coffeehouse on the Square spent a weekend tearing out old shelving and preparing for construction to begin in earnest.
Smashing shelving units, salvaging reusable wood and hauling trash to the dump, the crew began preparations for their first event: hosting Santa Claus and his elves during the Greensburg Downtown Holiday Walk Dec. 14.
A year and a half later, the Branch had its grand opening, and then served 700 cups of hot chocolate to chilly Greensburg shoppers, proving that the community was indeed ready for a coffeehouse in the downtown area.
So now the work continues and Executive Director for All 4 One, the non-profit parent of the coffeehouse, Alex Sefton is busy. But anyone who knows Sefton already knows that.
He graduated in 2017 from Greensburg Community High School and then attended Indiana University for his Bachelors’ in Business Administration, graduating in 2019. He also held down the job working for the Decatur County Community Foundation. After that, in 2021, Sefton earned his Master’s degree in Business and Non-Profit Leadership.
Working full-time at Redeemer Bible Church as the Communications Director, he takes care of the tech concerns, managing the website and managing the social media sites for that church.
He also is the Executive Director for All 4 One Ministries, and that organization is responsible for the Branch Coffeehouse, and the current campaign to finish The Branch.
Working with his Board of Directors, he almost singlehandedly drove A41 through the task of managing the dream of the coffeehouse, and with the campaign to finish the interior, he is ready for some steep hills before the work is complete.
But throughout the drive, A41’s mission remains the same.
“Since 2014, our mission has always been the unity of all of God’s people,” Sefton said. “There are walls put up between denominations, but we are trying to turn the walls into bridges, because we believe the body of Christ is stronger together than we are apart.”
Formatively, the organization is making plans for the manager of The Branch to assume more of Sefton’s roles.
“And the hope with that is so that I can focus more on the Ministry effort, instead of running the coffeehouse,” Sefton added.
To help the Branch campaign, a one-time gift is payable in cash, credit, debit or investment before the end of 2022. Two year planned gifts may be given weekly, monthly or on a yearly basis.
As a corporation, there are five sponsorship levels available for giving.
Checks should be payable to “A41, Inc.” with “The Branch” in the memo. To give online, visit www.a41ministry.org/coffee.
For investment gifts, contact Sefton or Kelby Owens at Phase Financial LLC at 812-371-1093.
