RIPLEY COUNTY – Genesis Pathways to Success, in partnership with the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce and the Ripley County Chamber of Commerce, is pleased to announce that the next session of the Side Hustle Series will take place on Thursday, Sept. 21.
This session will highlight the entrepreneurial story of The Hiviz, a women-owned, family-operated business that provides custom apparel and uniforms to meet the unique needs of their clients. The event will be hosted at The Hiviz, which is located at 237 Six Pine Ranch Road, Suite B, Batesville.
The Side Hustle Series is an entrepreneurial series where successful business owners connect with new entrepreneurs to share advice about developing a side hustle into a career. It is part of a larger initiative developed by Genesis: Pathways to Success, called Believing and Achieving Dreams, which supports the entrepreneurial spirit that thrives in and around Ripley County.
Attendees will learn about the steps the owners of The Hiviz have taken to become a successful business and the obstacles they encountered along the way.
Furthermore, The Hiviz will share advice and tips they wish they would have known as they were pursuing their entrepreneurial journey.
“The Side Hustle Series shines light on the thriving entrepreneurial spirit of Ripley County,” said Clarice Patterson, the Director of Genesis: Pathways to Success. “These sessions are meant to foster aspiring and new entrepreneurs by connecting them with business owners who can share advice, tips, and tricks they learned along the way when establishing a successful business.”
New and aspiring entrepreneurs are invited to attend this session at The Hiviz on Thursday, Sept. 21. Doors open for networking at 5 p.m., with the keynote speaker beginning at 5:30 p.m. The keynote speaker will be followed by a Q & A session at 6 p.m.
Light hor d’oeuvres and refreshments will be provided.
RSVP to attend no later than Monday, Sept. 18 by visiting www.genesisp2s.org/entrepreneurship.
To learn more about future sessions of the Side Hustle Series, contact Clarice Patterson by emailing at cpatterson@genesisp2s.org, calling 812-933-1098, or stopping by the office at 13 E. George Street, Suite B, Batesville.
