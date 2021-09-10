BATESVILLE – Twice Blessed Resale of Oldenburg Academy of the Immaculate Conception celebrated 15 years of business with several renovations and a ribbon cutting ceremony for the anniversary Friday morning.
The store offered a 15% off sale for the occasion while encouraging community members and visitors to support the business and see the recent restorations.
OA President Diane Laake spoke on the store’s success before the ribbon cutting.
Twice Blessed is a not for profit thrift store owned by OA that relies entirely on donations. These donations allow the business to work with local churches and organizations like So Loved Foster Closet and Safe Passage. All proceeds benefit OA students with tuition assistance and further the mission that the Sisters of St. Francis started more than 160 years ago.
“In the 15 years we’ve been in business over $300,000 has been raised for the academy, and that’s after what it costs to run the store,” Laake said. “Another thing people might not realize is that we contribute to the larger community, not just by being another reason to come to Batesville to shop and enjoy the other amenities we have here, but we provide a lot of free services to people in need. We are regularly in contact with Safe Passage and we help with other catastrophes in town that leave people in need, and we want to be a vital part of this wonderful community.”
The inside of the store was entirely repainted, including the ceiling tiles. The front door is undergoing repairs, new curtains are hung and a fundraiser is underway to install industrial carpet tiles.
Tonya Weiler Hudepohl has managed the store since October 2019 and is responsible for much of the stewardship of its continued success.
The business sells clothes, shoes, toys, books, linens, housewares and some furniture.
