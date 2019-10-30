JACKSON COUNTY – Tuesday, Oct. 29, at approximately 4 p.m., the Indiana State Police arrested two area residents on drug charges during a traffic stop on I-65 in Jackson County.
The investigation began when Trooper Randel Miller conducted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Impala on I-65 northbound near the 43 mile marker south of Seymour.
During the traffic stop, Trp. Miller became suspicious of criminal activity. He deployed his Indiana State Police K-9 Jinx, who alerted to the odor of illegal drugs in the vehicle.
During a search of the vehicle, troopers located drug paraphernalia and a container of suspected urine.
A passenger in the vehicle, Autumn N. Officer, 38, North Vernon, was found to have approximately 170 grams of suspected methamphetamine concealed on her person.
The driver of the vehicle, Charles F. Williams, 38, Seymour, and Officer were both arrested and transported to the Jackson County Jail.
Williams was arrested on preliminary charges of conspiracy to deal methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine, both felonies.
Officer was arrested on preliminary felony charges of conspiracy to deal methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine as well as misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a device to defeat a urine test, both misdemeanors.
Both Williams and Officer were incarcerated at the Jackson County Jail pending their initial appearances in the Jackson County Circuit Court.
Trp. Miller was assisted by Trp. Seth Davidson and jail officers with the Jackson County Jail.
Information provided
