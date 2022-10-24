BATESVILLE – Friday, October 21, a traffic stop by an Indiana State Trooper on I-74 in Ripley County led to the discovery of illegal drugs, guns, money, and additional evidence related to the dealing of illegal drugs.
Two Indiana residents were arrested on numerous charges as a result of the investigation.
The investigation began shortly before 1 p.m. when Master Trooper Randel Miller stopped a white GMC Acadia for a traffic violation on I-74 eastbound near the 151 mile marker, just east of Batesville.
While speaking to the occupants of the vehicle, Trp. Miller observed signs of criminal activity including the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
During a search of the vehicle, troopers located approximately 20 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, multiple controlled substances and legend drugs (pills), marijuana, two firearms, and approximately $3,700 in cash.
As a result of the investigation, the driver of the vehicle, Dashawn Powell Jr., 28, of South Bend, and a passenger, Kenya R. Hamilton, 27, of Indianapolis, were arrested on numerous felony and misdemeanor charges related to the dealing and possession of methamphetamine, controlled substances, legend drugs, and marijuana.
Powell was also arrested on a charge of possession of a handgun by a serious violent felon.
Powell and Hamilton were both additionally arrested on charges of neglect of a dependent. Four young children in the vehicle were taken into the custody of the Indiana Child Protective Services.
Trp. Miller was assisted by other troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.