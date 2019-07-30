DECATUR COUNTY — Decatur County families have two chances to obtain needed back-to-school items today.
The Daily News, in partnership with the Decatur County Family YMCA, is hosting the annual Back To School Bash from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Y.
Pre-registered children will receive a backpack full of school supplies, and a limited number of filled backpacks will be available on a first come, first served basis for the non-registered.
There also will be a free meal courtesy of the Y while supplies last, free haircuts, and a variety of other vendors all on hand to help make the return to school less stressful for local families.
Also taking place today, the Kids’ Closet is open from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Decatur County Adult Learning Center.
Five years ago, The North Decatur DRC classroom and fourth grade started a community service project as part of the Social Studies class.
The project was put in place to teach students to be good citizens and emphasized things like volunteering and community services.
Mandy Messer, a fourth grade teacher at North Decatur Elementary, and Terri West, a volunteer for Kids’ Closet of Decatur County and DRC classroom aide, knew just the project to get kids involved in the community!
Messer said the fourth grade class chose Kids’ Closet because not only did it help kids in our community, but it helped fellow students.
In just one week, the students collected 124 pairs of shoes and $300 in cash donations to put toward the purchase of socks, underwear, and new shoes.
The fourth grade class decided to do a shoe collection and also have weekly dress-up days to promote fundraising efforts. The DRC students made shoe collection boxes. They were also in charge of counting and sorting the shoes each day.
The fourth grade students read daily announcements about the collection of the shoes and informed students of the weekly dress-up days.
Messer has been involved with the fundraising efforts since it started.
“One time we had some two students who were so excited to donate and help others they put their brand new shoes in the box!” Messer said. “Before the end of the week, a parent called and said the girls were missing their shoes. We asked the students and they said, ‘We have other shoes we can wear, we wanted to help someone else.’ It’s moments like these that warm your heart.”
DRC aid Terri West said she feels blessed to be a part of this fundraiser again, noting that Kids’ Closet shares the blessing with all K-6 children of Decatur County.
“All of the hard work of NDE has really paid off. All of the shoes, socks, and underwear will be given away at the Kids’ Closet opening on July 30th at the Learning Center, 422 E. Central Avenue, Greensburg. Kids grades K-6 can shop from 5 to 7 p.m.,” she added.
Kids attending this evening’s opening of the Kids’ Closet will receive the following items:
• Six new clothing items
• Eight used clothing items
• A pack of socks
• A pack of underwear
• A new pair of shoes
• A gently used pair of shoes
Children must be accompanied by an adult and must be Decatur County residents; proof of residency must be shown for the first-time shoppers.
The Kids’ Closet is open from 5 to 7 p.m. four times during the school year at the Learning Center:
• July 30, 2019
• Sept. 30, 2019
• Nov. 21, 2019
• March 2, 2020
All Decatur County children grades K-6 are invited to shop with the Kids’ Closet of Decatur County!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.