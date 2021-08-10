COLUMBUS - At approximately 12:15 p.m. Monday, August 9, the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department received a report regarding a two-vehicle collision with injuries and entrapment east of Columbus on Ind. 46.
Upon arrival, it was determined there was one fatality and one victim entrapped in the same vehicle. The entrapped occupant was removed and transported to Columbus Regional Hospital via ambulance and later died as a result of her injuries.
The other driver was injured and transported to Columbus Regional Hospital as well and his condition was unknown at last report.
East 25th Street (Ind. 46) was shutdown in both directions for approximately four hours while an accident reconstruction was conducted by both the Indiana State Police and Columbus Police Department.
The accident was still under investigation at last report, and the identities of the deceased had not be released.
Responding agencies included the Indiana State Police, Columbus Police Department, Columbus Township Fire Department, Clay Township Fire Department and Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office.
