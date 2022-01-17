Fatality reported on Old 421
DECATUR COUNTY - A St. Paul man died over the weekend from injuries sustained in a one-vehicle accident.
According to Decatur County Sheriff Dave Durant, at approximately 9:13 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, the Decatur County Communications Center received a 9-1-1 report of a single-vehicle crash that occurred near the 7000 block of N. Old US Hwy. 421.
Preliminary reports advised the vehicle was on fire and there was one unconscious male outside the vehicle with other occupants still inside.
When deputies arrived, two male occupants were outside the vehicle with no other occupants inside.
One male, identified as Alan Conner, 27, of St. Paul, was conscious and alert.
The driver, identified as Shawn Scudder, 50, of St. Paul, was unconscious. Deputies administered CPR, but Scudder was later pronounced deceased at the scene.
Conner was flown to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis by Statflight air ambulance.
Preliminary investigation shows that the vehicle was southbound and left the west side of the roadway for an unknown reason, colliding with a tree and then rolling over.
An ISP crash reconstructionist was called to the scene and the incident remains under investigation.
The following agencies assisted on the call: Decatur County Communications Center, Decatur County EMS, St Paul Volunteer Fire Department, Greensburg Fire Department, Decatur County Sheriff’s office, Indiana State Police, Shelby
County EMS, Shelby County Dispatch, and the Decatur County Coroner’s Office.
Pedestrian killed by motorist
A local resident died after being struck by a car and the driver involved has been jailed.
According to Greensburg Police Chief Mike McNealy, at approximately 4:25 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, officers from the GPD were dispatched to the scene of an accident near Moscow Road and 11th Street that involved unknown injuries.
When officers arrived they found a single-vehicle crash had taken place.
Investigation revealed that a vehicle driven by Pedro Ramirez-Cuautle, 32, of Greensburg left the roadway and struck a pedestrian before crossing back over the roadway and hitting a pole.
The pedestrian, identified as Kamryn Smith, 23, of Greensburg, was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel.
Ramiriez-Cuautle was arrested and initially charged with driving while suspended, reckless driving, reckless homicide, and operating while intoxicated causing death.
The investigation is ongoing at this time.
The GPD is being assisted by Indiana State Police Crash Reconstructionist Matthew Holley and the Decatur County Coroner's office.
Chief McNealy thanked the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department, Indiana State Police, Decatur County Coroner's office, Greensburg Fire Department, Decatur County EMS and TDS Towing for their assistance.
The chief also noted that under law, criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.
