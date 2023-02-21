GREENSBURG - Personnel from the Greensburg Fire Department have recently responded to two locations on the east side of town, but according to Assistant Fire Chief Brian Wenning the two incidents were not connected.
At 12:19 a.m. Monday, February 20, firefighters were dispatched to a structure at 706 E. Central Avenue.
This house, which tax records indicate is owned by Christian M. Fox, was heavily damaged but the blaze did not spread to other nearby structures.
The investigation into this incident determined the cause was electrical.
At approximately 10:25 a.m. Tuesday, February 21, Greensburg firefighters were dispatched to a home at 831 E. Central Avenue where homeowner smelled smoke and determined the alarming odor appeared to be coming from the attic.
The GFD was immediately called and responded within minutes.
Firefighters quickly determined a wire shorted out, causing nearby blown-in insulation to smolder and then spread to nearby wood material.
The Letts Volunteer Fire Department was requested for assistance due to the fact they have a device specifically designed to vacuum blown-in insulation out of spaces like attics.
This property is owned by Jay and Ginger Webb, according to tax records.
There were no injuries reported in conjunction with either fire, according to Wenning.
