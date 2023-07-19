As long as the weather cooperates, this should be a great weekend for fans of live music.
GREENSBURG
The first of the two events is scheduled for a 7 p.m. Friday start in Rebekah Park on Greensburg’s east side when longtime Indiana favorite The Why Store takes to the amphitheater stage as part of the DecCo summer concert series presented by Visit Greensburg, Decatur County Parks and Rec and the Arts and Cultural Council.
The Why Store is a rock band that can trace its roots back to Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana.
The band got together in the 1980s, and by the 1990s had grown to a regional act, playing throughout the Midwest and beyond.
In 1997, The Why Store toured the country opening for John Mellencamp’s successful “Mr. Happy Go Lucky” tour, and made an appearance on Late Night with Conan O’Brien when that show was still part of NBC’s schedule.
The original group split in 2000, but lead singer/songwriter Chris Shaffer continued to stay busy first while fronting a new band called Shaffer Street and eventually resurrecting The Why Store name around 2007.
TWS has released several albums over the years including studio efforts Welcome to the Why Store in 1993, Inside the Why Store in 1994, The Why Store in 1996, Two Beasts in 1998, Life on Planet Six Ball in 2000, and VIM in 2011, and two live albums, Live at Midnight in 1999 and Live at The Slippery Noodle in 2016.
The Why Store continues to play throughout Indiana and is regularly featured at The Slippery Noodle in downtown Indianapolis. They play original music with an occasional cover added to the mix.
Bring a chair or blanket as seating for the show is not provided.
Parking is available at Greensburg Community High School with special parking for the handicapped available closer to the stage. Power of the Past provides shuttles to and from the park before and after the concert.
Food truck vendors will change each show, but Tree City Brewing is a sponsor and will be providing local craft beer and wines for purchase. Guests 21 years and older with an ID will be provided with an armband and will be permitted to drink anywhere inside the roped off area.
Other shows in the DecCo series include Soul Pocket, a Cincinnati party and dance band on Aug. 5; Doug Henthorn with J. Elliott on Aug. 11; and Southern Accents, a Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers tribute band, on Sept. 9.
RUSHVILLE
At 8 p.m. Saturday, Traveling Salvation Show (Neil Diamond Tribute) continues the Live by the Levee series at Rushville’s Riverside Park Amphitheater with an up-tempo, rock-oriented tribute to the legendary Neil Diamond.
Traveling Salvation Show is a 10-person ensemble creating renditions of the energy and sound of Diamond’s live arena performances while bringing in their own rock flair.
Rushville’s own Lindsey Flannery will open the show at 7 p.m.
There’s plenty of free parking adjacent to the Riverside Park Amphitheater, located south of the intersection of S. Morgan and W. Water streets, as well as on nearby business parking lots.
There’s also a free shuttle available to ferry concert-goers from the parking area near the park entrance to the nearby show site.
Visitors can also expect vendors selling a variety of food and snacks, and for those 21 and over with a valid I.D. beer and wine are available. Alcohol may not be brought onto the concert site and coolers are subject to search.
Bring a chair or blanket as seating is not provided.
The other shows on this year’s Live by the Levee schedule are Turn the Page–Tribute to Bob Seger, Aug. 19; Electric Avenue–The MTV Experience, Sept. 2; and Pink Droyd–50th Anniversary of Dark Side of the Moon, Sept. 16.
