DEARBORN COUNTY - Tuesday, Indiana State Police Detectives arrested two Greendale Police officers as well as a third man on official misconduct and obstruction of justice charges following an investigation into an incident that occurred in December 2019.
The investigation by Detective Andrew Mitchell determined that on Dec. 26, 2019, Greendale officers Clinton Putnam, 34, and Dustin Hatfield, 32, allegedly used Putnam's department vehicle inappropriately while two non-department members were passengers in the vehicle.
After the incident occurred, Putnam, Hatfield, and Putnam's brother, Bradley Putnam, 37, destroyed an SD card containing video footage of the incident that was captured on Putnam's police vehicle's camera. The officers then turned in a different SD card to the Greendale Police Department during the department's inquiry into the incident.
At the conclusion of the investigation, the case was presented to the Dearborn County Prosecutor's Office for review.
Tuesday, Dustin Hatfield and Clinton Putnam were both arrested on charges of official misconduct and obstruction of justice, both level 6 felonies.
Bradley Putnam was arrested on a level 6 felony charge of obstruction of justice.
All three were incarcerated at the Dearborn County Jail pending their initial appearances in the Dearborn County Circuit Court.
