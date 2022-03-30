MILROY – Two females were injured at approximately 4:30 p.m. Tuesday when the vehicle they were traveling in flipped over a guardrail and rolled onto its side.
According to a report from the Rush County Sheriff’s Department, Ashley Feeback, 30, Brookville, was southbound in the 10,000 block of Ind. 3, just south of Troyer’s Country Store, when for unknown reasons her vehicle crossed over the northbound lane, struck a guardrail, flipped over it, and landed on its driver’s side in a field.
When RCSD deputy Clayton Ratliff arrived he observed the heavily damaged vehicle and two females laying on the ground near it. Feeback, who suffered internal injuries of unknown severity, admitted to being the driver.
The other female, identified as Autumn Bills, 32, of Laurel, suffered a laceration to the head and minor bleeding.
The report indicates neither female was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. It also notes neither had been ejected. Investigation determined Feeback’s license was suspended.
Both Feeback and Bills were transported to Greensburg Community Hospital. Their condition was unknown at press time.
