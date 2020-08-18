LAWRENCEBURG - Tt approximately 5:45 p.m. Aug. 17, the Indiana State Police were called to investigate a two vehicle crash with serious injuries on U.S. 50 near Short Street in Lawrenceburg that occurred after a suspect fled from police in a vehicle.
The initial investigation by the Indiana State Police Crash Investigation Response Team indicated the Aurora Police Department attempted to stop a 2011 Chevrolet Impala on U.S. 50 at Sycamore Estates Drive after the occupants of the vehicle were allegedly wanted for questioning in a theft investigation that occurred at Walmart in Aurora.
The vehicle, driven by Jesse M. Fuqua, 34, Georgetown, Kentucky, fled from the officers eastbound on U.S. 50 into Lawrenceburg. The Lawrenceburg Police Department assisted in pursuing the vehicle.
At U.S. 50 near Short Street, Fuqua lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle collided with the rear of a 2019 Ford truck being driven by Christopher R. Gaines, 39, Okeana, Ohio.
As a result of the collision, Fuqua and a female passenger in his vehicle were transported to the University of Cincinnati Hospital with serious injuries. Gaines and a passenger in his vehicle were not injured.
U.S. 50 was down to one lane through the area for approximately three hours for crash investigation and cleanup.
The investigation is ongoing.
