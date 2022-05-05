DECATUR COUNTY - Two persons were seriously injured in a multi-vehicle accident Wednesday in western Decatur County.
According to information provided by the Decatur County Sheriff's Department, at 8:25 a.m. Wednesday the Decatur County Communications Center received a 9-1-1 call reporting a multiple vehicle accident on Ind. 46 near the intersection of CR 950 W.
The accident reportedly occurred when an eastbound silver 2014 Chevy Malibu attempted to pass an eastbound tractor/trailer, but oncoming westbound traffic caused the driver of the Malibu to turn back into the tractor/trailer.
After making contact with the tractor/trailer, the Malibu struck an oncoming westbound traffic 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix head-on. The Grand Prix then swerved into the eastbound lane and struck a 2004 Ford Escape.
The drivers of the Malibu and the Grand Prix were taken the Decatur County Memorial Hospital for injuries that occurred during the accident.
The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation into this accident.
Assisting agencies included the St. Paul Police Department, Greensburg Fire Department, Burney Volunteer Fire Department, Decatur County EMS, Letts Fire Department and Sweet's Wrecker.
The driver of the Malibu was arrested for driving after having been designated a habitual traffic violator causing serious bodily injury. Blood results are pending.
