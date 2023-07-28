FRANKLIN COUNTY – Indiana Conservation Officers rescued two stranded kayakers Friday who were stranded on an island in the Whitewater River.
At approximately 5 a.m., responders were dispatched to a site near New Trenton in Franklin County. Responders rescued the individuals using a jonboat and transported them to safety where they were checked by emergency personnel.
The initial investigation determined that Andrew Wissing, 47, and Katy Noonan, 39, both of Sardinia, Ohio, had been kayaking since Thursday and stopped overnight on the island. As storms hit the area and continued throughout the evening, water levels rose, sweeping away their kayaks.
The incident is still under investigation.
Other assisting agencies on scene included the Franklin County’s Sheriff’s Department and Emergency Medical Service, Colerain Township Fire Department, Dearborn County Swift Water Rescue, and the New Trenton Volunteer Fire Department.
