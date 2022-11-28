ARLINGTON – Two people were killed early Sunday morning when their vehicle was struck by a train.
According to information provided by the Rush County Sheriff’s Department, at approximately 1:50 a.m. Sunday the RCSD received a 911 call regarding an automobile accident at the railroad crossing on CR 700 W. in Arlington involving a train colliding with a passenger car.
Rush County deputies along with personnel from the Posey Township Volunteer Fire Department, Rushville Fire EMS and Davis Towing responded to the accident scene.
After emergency responders arrived at the scene it was determined that two male passengers were involved: the driver, William B. Sanders II, 24, of Indianapolis, and passenger, Wes A. Emerson, 21, of Knightstown.
Both Sanders and Emerson were pronounced deceased on scene due to injuries sustained in the accident.
Preliminary Investigation
Upon reviewing the on-board footage from the AMTRAK train involved it was found that the black Ford Fusion Sanders was driving disregarded the railroad crossing arms which were operational at the time and in the down position.
It was further determined the passenger train was traveling at approximately 60 mph at the time of the incident.
There were no reported injuries to the 11 staff members or the 89 passengers on the train.
Coroner’s Report
Rush County Coroner Brenda McMahan has advised that both Sanders and Emerson died as a result of blunt force trauma caused by the impact of the accident.
Commented
