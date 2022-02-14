JENNINGS COUNTY — Two people died as a result of injuries suffered in a Friday morning traffic accident.
According to the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post, shortly after 8 a.m. Friday, February 11, troopers responded to a three-vehicle head on crash on US 50 in western Jennings County that claimed the life of two people in one vehicle.
The initial investigation by troopers with the Indiana State Police-Versailles Crash Reconstruction Team indicated that a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Halle S. Elliott, 19, of Louisville, Kentucky, was eastbound on US 50 near CR 575 W. between Seymour and North Vernon.
For an unknown reason, Elliott’s vehicle crossed the center line into the path of a westbound 2014 Freightliner semi pulling a trailer, driven by Jacob E. Hyman, 28, of North Vernon.
Elliott’s vehicle struck the rear of Hyman’s trailer. The collision caused Elliott’s vehicle to turn sideways into the path of a westbound 2019 Ford Edge being driven by Robert A. Keener, 54, of North Vernon. The front of Keener’s vehicle struck the passenger side of Elliott’s vehicle. Keener’s vehicle came to stop in the westbound lanes of US 50. Elliott’s vehicle overturned, coming to rest off the north side of the road.
Elliott and her front seat passenger, Skyler S. Short, 20, of Hanover, sustained fatal injuries in the collision. Both Elliott and Short were pronounced deceased at the scene by the Jennings County Coroner’s Office.
Hyman and Keener were not injured in the crash.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing by the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post Crash Reconstruction Team. Toxicology results are pending.
US 50 remained closed for approximately four hours for crash investigation and cleanup.
The Indiana State Police was assisted by the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office, Jennings County EMS, Spencer Township Fire Department, Jennings County Coroner’s Office, and 31 Wrecker Service.
