Early Tuesday morning, the Indiana State Police investigated a single vehicle crash on Ind. 3 in Jennings County that claimed the life of both occupants.
The initial investigation by Trooper Andrew Garrett, Indiana State Police-Versailles Crash Reconstruction Team, indicated that a gray 2005 Toyota Scion driven by David T. Seropian, 20, Scottsburg, was southbound on Ind. 3 near CR 650 S. The vehicle left the east side of the roadway before striking a tree and overturning.
As a result of the crash, Seropian was ejected from the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries.
A passenger in Seropian’s vehicle, Shaylla Jones, 21, Scottsburg, also sustained fatal injuries in the collision.
Both Seropian and Jones were pronounced deceased at the scene by the Jennings County Coroner’s Office.
The investigation further indicated that Seropian may have swerved to avoid a deer that was in the roadway. Investigators believe that speed was also a contributing factor in the crash.
Alcohol is not believed to be a factor, although toxicology results are pending at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
The Indiana State Police was assisted by the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office, Lovett Township Fire Department, Jennings County EMS, Jennings County Coroner’s Office, and Clark’s Towing.
Information provided by ISP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.