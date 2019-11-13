Two local girls represented Decatur County in the state pageant for 2020 America’s Miss Agribusiness in their respected age divisions.
The program focuses on America’s heartland, its values, and America’s agricultural industries.
The mission of the program is to feed the nations hungry. Each pageant is a food drive; each contestant is asked to collect and donate food for local food pantries. Their motto is “Beauty by Action.”
Morgan Nobbe, the daughter of Phil and Kim Nobbe, a senior at St. Marys of the Woods college studying nursing and 2013 graduate of North Decatur was crowned Indiana’s America’s Ms. Agribusiness.
Her sponsor for the pageant was Lowe’s Pellets and Grains.
Kaylee Jean Smith, the daughter of Sean and Tracy Smith, is an eighth-grader at North Decatur. She was crowned Indiana America’s Miss Agribusiness Cover Model.
Her sponsors for the pageant included Shirk’s International and Prem1er Ag.
Both girls will have the opportunity to represent Indiana in the national pageant on July 17 and 18, 2020 in Birmingham, Alabama.
Information provided
