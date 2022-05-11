BATESVILLE - The Utilities Receipts Tax was recently repealed, causing Batesville's City Council to repeal and revise their rates to reflect the change.
While these are two separate ordinances, they reflect the same decrease on each and resulted from the repeal of the Utilities Receipts Tax as of July 1 of this year.
"That tax is roughly about 1.4% of our receipts for water and for gas and we pay it quarterly," Clerk-Treasurer Paul Gates said. "So part of the thing is in the law that they're repealing is what are the rates that we charge that must be reduced to reflect that savings? In other words, they wanted to make sure that the savings given to the city or to the utility gets passed onto the rate payer."
Baker Tilly, the financial expert for the Water and Gas Utility, conducted a study to determine the new rates.
There is an average savings of 57 cents per month for water, and gas depends on usage. Each will see a savings of about 1.4%.
The rates of resell, like to Oldenburg, will not change. Automatic water sales (vending) will not change either. According to Gates, anything the city did not already pay utility tax on will not change.
Both ordinances, 03-2022 (Batesville Water Utility) and 04-2022 (Batesville Gas Utility), were passed unanimously. They take effect July 1.
