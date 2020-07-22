RUSHVILLE - Mentors of Rush County Empowering Youth (M.o.R.E. for Kids) is currently taking orders for the annual mums sale and will also be collecting recyclable lids and caps.
The annual mum sale fundraiser runs through Aug. 20. Mums will be picked up Aug. 29.
Each mum is $8 for a 10-inch pot. Colors this year include bronze, yellow, red, white or lavender.
To place and order, contact a board member, reach out on the organization’s Facebook page, send an email to director@rushcountymentors.org or contact Peyton at 765-561-7992. Individuals can get more information by contacting board member Ruth Koelmel at 765-969-6757.
The second project is a bench to be placed outside the office at the Filling Station. The bench is made from recyclable caps and lids.
It takes 400 pounds to make the bench, so the organization is looking for help collecting those items.
Recyclable caps that are acceptable include caps from medicine bottles, milk jugs, detergents, hair sprays, applesauce pouches, deodorants, toothpaste, drink bottles (soda, water, juice, sports drinks), flip tops (ketchup), spouts (mustard), spray paints, ointment tubes, baby foods and shampoos and conditioners.
Recyclable lids that are acceptable included lids from cottage cheese containers, cool whip containers, mayonnaise jars, coffee cans, yogurts, cream cheese containers, peanut butter jars, butter containers, ice cream buckets (under 8 inches) and Pringles.
If you have caps to donate, contact Koelmel at 765-969-6757.
