RIPLEY COUNTY — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Dave O’Mara Contractor Inc. plans to extend the current closure on U.S. 421 to the north starting on or after Monday, October 17, to allow crews to complete full-depth milling and paving between the bridge over Laughery Creek and just north of Wilson Street in Napoleon.
The highway closed to through traffic at the bridge (south of Ind. 229) in July for a replacement project.
During the closure, crews will mill and repave U.S. 421 in Napoleon. Traffic will be routed along the official detour which follows Ind. 229, Ind. 48, Ind. 129 and Ind. 350. Side streets are expected to remain open during construction. Local access will be maintained for residents and businesses in the area.
The contractor closed U.S. 421 in the spring to begin work on two construction contracts, totaling nearly $7 million in Decatur and Ripley Counties.
Completed work includes pavement replacement between Napoleon and Osgood, and replacement of the bridge over Vernon Fork Muscatatuck River.
U.S. 421 is expected to reopen by the end of October, weather permitting.
INDOT reminds drivers to use extra caution, avoid distractions, and consider worker safety when traveling through active construction zones.
All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
— Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.