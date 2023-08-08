RIPLEY COUNTY — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Pacific Painting Company plans to begin work next week on the U.S. 421 bridge over Cedar Creek near Versailles.
On or after Monday, Aug. 14, U.S. 421 will close for approximately two weeks just north of U.S. 50 as crews perform a bridge deck overlay. The bridge is located between U.S. 50 and Baseline Rd., and is expected to reopen by the end of August, weather permitting.
During the closure, traffic will be routed along the official detour, which follows Ind. 350, Ind. 129 and U.S. 50.
INDOT reminds motorists to consider worker safety by slowing down, using caution and driving distraction-free in and near construction zones.
All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
