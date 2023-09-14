RIPLEY COUNTY — CSX Railroad plans to close U.S. 421 this month for railroad crossing repairs in Osgood.
On or after the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 19, U.S. 421 will close to traffic between O and M and Railroad Avenue. The road is expected to reopen Thursday, Sept. 21, weather permitting.
The detour will follow Ind. 350 to Ind. 129 to U.S. 50.
INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, use extra caution and avoid distractions in and near work zones.
All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
