The U.S. News Best High Schools rankings include data on more than 24,000 public high schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia. Nearly 18,000 schools were ranked on six factors based on their performance on state assessments and how well they prepare students for college.
In the national results, 387 Indiana schools made the rankings.
Indiana high school students typically follow the Core 40 curriculum, which includes required classes in English language arts, math, social studies and science, among others. Students who fulfill additional requirements can earn a diploma with academic or technical honors.
Below are local schools and their ranking by U.S. News:
Rushville Consolidated High School
RCHS is ranked 77th within Indiana. Students have the opportunity to take Advanced Placement® coursework and exams. The AP® participation rate at RCHS is 19%. The total minority enrollment is 6%, and 46% of students are economically disadvantaged.
Batesville High School
Batesville High School is ranked 51st within Indiana. Students have the opportunity to take Advanced Placement® coursework and exams. The AP® participation rate at Batesville High School is 20%. The total minority enrollment is 7%, and 24% of students are economically disadvantaged.
Greensburg Community High School
Greensburg Community High School is ranked 182nd within Indiana. Students have the opportunity to take Advanced Placement® coursework and exams. The AP® participation rate at Greensburg Community High School is 33%. The total minority enrollment is 9%, and 42% of students are economically disadvantaged.
North Decatur High School
North Decatur Jr-Sr High School is ranked 70th within Indiana. Students have the opportunity to take Advanced Placement® coursework and exams. The AP® participation rate at North Decatur Jr-Sr High School is 54%. The total minority enrollment is 4%, and 37% of students are economically disadvantaged.
South Decatur High School
South Decatur Jr-Sr High School is ranked 214th within Indiana. Students have the opportunity to take Advanced Placement® coursework and exams. The AP® participation rate at South Decatur Jr-Sr High School is 61%. The total minority enrollment is 3%, and 48% of students are economically disadvantaged.
