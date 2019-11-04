GREENSBURG – A literal who’s who of business professionals from Greensburg and Decatur County, bedecked in ultra-tacky seasonal garb, was on hand Friday evening at the local Knights of Columbus to help the Decatur County United Fund inch closer to its yearly fundraising goal.
Examples of virtually every ugly Christmas wardrobe faux pas ever made were represented as close to 300 people dined, enjoyed refreshments and socialized.
Director Joane Cunningham and her United Fund staff, along with nearly the entire United Fund Board of Directors, made sure the guests felt comfortable putting on a few pounds and donating a few dollars late into the evening as a DJ provided a festive musical background.
In what is becoming a hallowed tradition, Blake O’Mara greeted the guests, acknowledging major donors Honda Manufacturing, Duke Energy and CVS Pharmacy as the games began.
O’Mara has been the emcee for the United Fund Ugly Sweater event for four years now, and he explained why.
“I do this because it’s fun, and because Joane can be very persuasive. It’s a good cause and it helps a lot of people in the county, and if that takes me sweating a little bit in a Santa costume then it’s well worth it,” O’Mara said.
Nearly 50 items, from designer handbags to sets of tickets to professional and college sporting events and decorative dinosaur clothes hangers, were displayed for silent auction bidders, and an energetic live auction kept donors reaching for their wallets throughout the night.
Donor totals were not yet available at press time, but Cunningham told the Daily News the event was a rousing success.
