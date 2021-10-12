BATESVILLE — The Batesville Area Arts Council expected to dismantle the Umbrella Sky Project at the end of this month, but its success has resulted in a potential extension.
Positive community exposure, encouraging feedback from local businesses and appreciation from both residents and visitors led to BAAC’s request to the City Council for $10,000 from the Belterra Fund. The money will fund a winter project and either bring back the Umbrella Sky Project in the summer of 2022 or bring a similar colorful display to hang from the same structure. Their request was accepted Monday night.
Batesville’s Umbrella Sky was written about in the Washington Post, exhibited on WISH-TV’s Indy Style and Travel Show, and mentioned in more than a dozen other publications including the Daily News, Newsbreak, Ohio News Time and Visit Indiana.
Bird in a Tree Boutique owner Lori Rennekamp has been in downtown Batesville’s retail scene for five years and said summer is typically her slowest season. This summer she saw a 30% increase in her July sales. Rennekamp said many of her visitors had never been to Batesville before coming to see the Umbrella Sky Project.
Similarly, Bertie Schmidt of Schmidt’s Bakery saw out-of-town visitors making purchases at the bakery after observing the art display in their shared lot.
Batesville Main Street Executive Director Tina Longstreth wrote to the city council on behalf of the Arts Council. Due to the economic vitality that the downtown art installations are bringing to Batesville, Longstreth asked that the city consider providing financial backing to ride out the wave of enthusiasm surrounding public art.
“Sometimes I think, as a community, perhaps as a city, we take for granted the high caliber programming done by our local arts council and the impact this has on our schools, talent attraction and quality of life,” Longstreth said. “To be sure, we are being noticed at a state level for our efforts.”
BAAC plans to lease a light structure from Winterland, Inc. to display on the current structure upholding the umbrellas. Winterland, Inc. has set up light displays at the Cincinnati Zoo in the past.
In addition to the Belterra funds, the BAAC has applied for a $10,000 grant from the William A. & Martha H. Hillenbrand Foundation. They’ve also reached out to the Ripley County Tourism Bureau and Franklin County Convention for advertising, promotional materials and printing aimed at increasing out of county attendance to the art display.
BAAC Executive Director Sarah Heppner said the Indiana Communities Institute at Ball State recommended that Umbrella Sky return next year because their research shows that success tends to continue into a second year. After deciding that they wanted to bring back the Umbrella Sky Project or something very similar, the BAAC started budgeting and realized that the cost of dismantling and moving the structure only to bring it back the following spring was high enough to consider an alternative path. That’s when they decided to bring a lights display to downtown Batesville.
“We realized that if we chose a winter theme, we could keep the display through January,” Heppner said. “We’re just hoping to provide something cheerful to the community throughout the holidays.”
Residents can expect to see a new display as early as November. The current display will be removed sometime in the last week of October.
BAAC looks forward to sharing their newest project with local residents and out of county attendees.
