STATEHOUSE (Sept. 3, 2020) – With more than $565 million in unclaimed property available, local lawmakers said Hoosiers should visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov today to see if money is waiting for them.
According to the Indiana Attorney General's Office, unclaimed property can come from any financial asset with no activity by its owner for an extended period of time like unclaimed wages or commissions, savings and checking accounts, stock dividends, insurance proceeds, underlying shares, customer deposits or overpayments, certificates of deposit, credit balances, refunds, money orders and safe deposit box contents. State Rep. Randy Frye (R-Greensburg) said it does not include abandoned vehicles, real estate or stolen property.
"There are thousands of properties waiting for people to claim," Frye said. "That includes property worth more than $100. Through Indiana Unclaimed, Hoosiers can quickly check their name and see if there is money they can get rightfully returned back to them."
Hoosiers can visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov or call 866-IN-CLAIM to see if they have money waiting to be claimed. State Rep. Tom Saunders (R-Lewisville) encourages Hoosiers to check their names along with the names of family members and friends.
"Everyone can easily check to see if they or others have any unclaimed property," Saunders said. "It just takes a minute to go online to the Indiana Unclaimed website and enter your name. And, I would check back once a year as properties are added to the list."
The organization holding the potential unclaimed property makes every effort to contact the owner and establish activity through an online login, written correspondence, a withdrawal or deposit, or an update to personal information. According to State Rep. Cindy Ziemke (R-Batesville), if these attempts do not produce activity, the asset is reported to the state of the owner’s last known address.
"These unclaimed properties belong to Hoosiers," Ziemke said. "Unfortunately, the contact information an organization has may not be up-to-date and so the money has not been returned. People can avoid unclaimed property by keeping track of all their accounts and making sure those you do business with know how to reach you."
Ziemke said more than $35 million has been returned to Hoosiers so far this year.
