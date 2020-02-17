GREENSBURG — Close to 100 guests went “Under the Sea” at the New Directions Domestic Violence Center Adult Prom Saturday evening at the Knights of Columbus.
With the dance floor bathed in blue light and a host of strange, brightly lit floating sea creatures, neon-tinged coral, and luminous host/emcee Chris Stephen, mermaids dressed in their nautical finest with their tuxedo-clad mermen in tow tripped the light fantastic against domestic violence.
“We sold 115 tickets, so we were very pleased,” said New Directions Leslie Straight as she modeled her sparkling gown. “We put this together in about a month and a half of meetings, and we were very frugal with our budgets.”
Using balloons, crepe paper streamers, painted spray foam insulation and lots of imagination, the decor was as fun to look at as were all the imaginative “adult prom” gowns and tuxedos.
Last year’s adult prom at the Hampton Inn was a success as well, netting New Directions more than $17,000 in much needed funding.
But the New Directions girls are never happy with just a few thousand dollars to help their clients. This year, King and Queen candidates raised upwards of $16,000 for starters before the evening’s festivities even began.
“The girls just blew the guys out of the water, but we were proud of all our Court members,” said Straight.
Straight, along with case worker April Richards and client advocate Whitney Heard played the perfect hosts, keeping the conversation light, the mood festive and the drink flowing. As the court primped and prepared for the official crowning event, guests danced, gabbed with friends, snacked and took advantage of the cash bar.
Natalie Petro from Hamilton Photos provided a photo booth replete with props and sea coral, Chris Bailey provided the music, and Chris Stephens kept the special events moving as Queen candidates Ann DeWeese, Tarra Ortman, Taryn Owens,Taylor Hauk and Courtney Raver visited with friends. King candidates were Billy Austin, Chris Bailey, Stanton Wenning and Torri Miller and Danny Pinson.
Tori Miller was chosen as King for the evening, rounding up more than $900 in donation sponsorships, and Courtney Raver won the Queen’s crown, gathering a whopping $5,393.48 in donation sponsorships.
“I think the event just really came together this year, and the sponsorships showed it,” said Richards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.