Unemployment rate down again

GREENSBURG – The Decatur County unemployment rate has fallen again, this time to 2.5 percent during the month of May, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD).
The county’s unemployment rate fell by a full percentage in April to 2.6 percent. Last month continued the downward trend.
In May, Decatur County had 386 residents unemployed, 14,984 employed and 15,370 participating in the labor force.
To compare, in April, 402 were unemployed, 14,940 were employed and 15,342 were participating in the labor force.
A year ago, in May 2018, the benchmark for the May 2019 numbers, 417 were unemployed, 14,743 were employed and 15,160 were participating in the labor force for an unemployment rate of 2.8 percent.
Last month, Decatur County Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Bryan Robbins told the Daily News the sudden downward trend could be attributed to an increase in construction and seasonal jobs.
Decatur County currently has the 22nd lowest unemployment rate across the state’s 92 counties. Dubois County currently holds the lowest unemployment rate at 2.1 percent, while Vermillion County holds the highest unemployment rate at 4.5 percent.
As for counties surrounding Decatur County, Rush County currently has a 2.4 percent unemployment rate, Ripley County is at 2.8 percent, Franklin County is at 2.9 percent, Jennings County is at 2.9 percent, Bartholomew County is at 2.2 percent and Shelby County is at 2.6 percent.
The state as whole remained at a standstill in May, holding a 3.6 percent unemployment rate. Indiana currently remains even with the national rate.
According to the DWD, the state’s labor force had a net decrease of 10,677 over the previous month due to a decrease of 2,312 unemployed residents and a decrease of 8,365 employed residents.
Indiana's total labor force, which includes both Hoosiers employed and those seeking employment is currently at 3.40 million, and the state’s 65.0 percent labor force participation rate remains above the national rate of 62.8 percent, the department reports.
May also had the lowest unemployment insurance claims in the reference week (12th of the month) in 2019 thus far, the DWD reports.
In regards to private sector employment, it has grown by 32,900 over the year and decreased by 1,200 over the previous month. According to DWD numbers, the decrease was primarily due to losses in Leisure and Hospitality by 1,000 and by losses in Financial Activities by 900. Numbers were offset by gains in Manufacturing by 900 and in Private Educational and Health Care Services by 900. Total private employment is currently at 2,742,100, which the DWD said is 10,000 above the December 2018 peak.
Contact: Joshua Heath, 812-663-3111 x7401; joshua.heath@greensburgdailynews.com
