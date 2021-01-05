INDIANAPOLIS – The 2021 legislative session will be much different than past sessions for both lawmakers and the public that monitors them.
Though legislators must still pass a new two-year budget by June 30 and must be present to vote on the most important bills, reconfigured chambers leave no room for the public and speakers address their colleagues from behind clear plastic dividers.
“This is certainly a unique first day of session as we get used to doing things in a different manner this year,” House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, said Monday. “But we’re just going to have to do things a little bit different and will continue to make and adjust to changes as we go.”
All public meetings will still be livestreamed at iga.in.gov, but public testimony will be limited to those who can travel to the Statehouse to be in public rooms with capped capacity. All others may submit testimonies via email or letters.
Lawmakers cannot vote virtually in the chamber or in committee but may hear public testimony virtually. No legislators will be allowed to pass honorary resolutions.
“The thing that immediately comes up to me (is)… whatever bill that may be out there that has a lot of interest … if you have people that can (testify) from all areas – including outside of the state of Indiana – you may have 1,000 people that come to testify,” Senate Pro Tem Rodric Bray, R-Martinsville, said about virtual attendance. “And maybe that will completely overwhelm our system.”
Senators will continue to meet three times a week while the larger House chamber will meet weekly until committee reports begin. If any lawmaker or staffer tests positive, the contact tracing process will begin but their identity will not be publicized.
“There is no perfect in this scenario,” Huston, who tested positive in early December, said. “I take it seriously but I will tell you we’re not going to publicly disclose (identities). I believe in people’s privacy – particularly in this way.”
Huston and Bray didn’t confirm whether the dozen or so missing lawmakers were out due to an illness such as COVID-19. They also didn’t confirm if members and staff are required to be tested or quarantine after exposure.
Both chambers filed bills protecting businesses from legal liability related to COVID-19, a priority pushed by the Indiana Chamber. Gov. Eric Holcomb also prioritized the law in his annual legislative agenda.
The Senate chose to separate COVID liability in terms of businesses and health care practices while the House specifically protected health care providers as well. Republican leaders said COVID liability would extend to nursing homes, whose residents have died at startlingly high rates when compared to the general population and nursing homes in other states.
“This (pandemic) has disproportionately impacted (nursing home residents) and I’m sure you’ll see legislation dealing with what we’ve learned throughout this crisis,” Huston said.
Both Republican leaders indicated they would review the governor’s emergency powers granted under current law to “bring the Legislature back into the decision making.”
“We never contemplated a kind of protracted emergency like we’ve had in the last 10 months,” Bray said. “It looks like it’s necessary to make some changes.”
Despite the changes, Huston anticipated that priority legislation, including full funding for schools that switched to a virtual format during COVID-19 and COVID-19 liability, will move quickly.
“I think the number of bills that will happen quickly, at least on the House side (of the chamber) will be limited,” Huston said. “But there will be a couple that we prioritize.”
