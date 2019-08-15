United Fund announces 2019 campaign

GREENSBURG – The Decatur County United Fund has announced details regarding the organization's 2019 fundraising effort, commonly referred to as "The Campaign."
This year's theme is, "Working Hand in Hand for a Stronger Community." The goal is $510,000.
The local United Fund collaborates with non-profits, employers, schools, financial institutions, and community organizations that work together to provide families with resources, wraparound support, and the services they need to work towards lasting stability.
The 2019 Campaign Cabinet includes Brad Schutte, Jayne McCleland, Amy Bray, Chris Bower, Brett Abplanalp, Ellie Acra, Sue Auffenberg, Suzanne Horan, Trey Nobbe, Taryn Owens, Ben Stier, Matt Weber, Scott Wesseler, and Lora Williams.
Decatur County United Fund Board President Brad Schutte stated, “It is an honor to help lead this year’s campaign and to work with so many dedicated leaders, great companies and compassionate individuals.”
United Fund Executive Director Joane Cunningham explained, "As a campaign cabinet, the United Fund Board of Director’s will work to increase corporate, workplace and individual giving. Money raised through the campaign will support United Fund’s work in education, income and health for 2020. The United Fund supports 19 agencies with 24 programs serving individuals living in Decatur County, as well as continuing our work developing Decatur County's workforce and educational development."
Through local support and proceeds from the Strawberry Festival held in early June, the local United Fund has already raised $16,421 toward the $510,000 goal, Cunningham said.
"That puts the campaign already at 3 percent of the overall goal. We still need $488,579 to meet the needs of our agencies and initiative work," she said.
Jayne McCleland, 1st Vice President, noted, “The investment of companies like Advocates for Children, American Red Cross, Bread of Life, Carousel Play and Learn Center, Catch A Ride, Champions of Youth, Children’s Advocacy Center, Community Healthcare Clinic, Decatur County Family YMCA, Decatur County Youth Baseball, Girls Inc., Girl Scouts, Head Start/Human Services, Kids Closet of Decatur County, Legal Aid, One Community One Family, Our Hospice, Rural Works Program, and Turning Point are really helping make positive changes in our community."
“The Decatur County United Fund Campaign Cabinet is well respected by community-minded business leaders in Greensburg," said Cunningham. "We know they will help us make lasting change in our community. I am so thankful to every individual and every organization who invests each year in our campaign. Our community has a bright future because of you!"
Individuals can give to the United Fund at any time by mailing a check to the Decatur County United Fund, 108 S. Broadway St., Suite 1, Greensburg, IN 47240.
Those interested may also give to this year's campaign in memory of or in honor of an individual.
Follow the Decatur County United Fund on Facebook, by visiting www.dcuf.com, or by calling 812-663-3342.
