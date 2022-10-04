GREENSBURG — Thanks to the generosity of hundreds of students, teachers, and administrators in Decatur County, local schools were able to raise $2,108.45 during the 2022 Change Challenge.
Wednesday, September 28, nine schools participated in the challenge collecting pennies, nickels, dimes, quarters and cash to help support 16 agencies providing 21 programs in Decatur County.
“Hopefully, if we incorporate giving at a younger age, it will develop into a lifelong habit,” DCUF Executive Director Joane Cunningham said. “When we affect people at a young age it has a positive effect on their life, the community they live in and inspires life changing possibilities.”
The following schools participated in the Challenge: North Decatur Elementary and High School; South Decatur Elementary and High School; Greensburg Elementary, Jr. High and High School; St. Mary’s School; and Good Shepherd Christian Academy.
United Fund funded partners include Advocates for Children, American Red Cross, Carousel Play and Learn Center, Catch A Ride, Champions of Youth, Children’s Advocacy Center of Southeastern Indiana, Community Healthcare Clinic, Decatur County Family YMCA, Decatur County Youth Baseball, Girl Scouts, Greensburg Community Bread of Life, Head Start/Human Services, Our Hospice, Speranza House and Turning Point.
“This is truly a community effort, no one person or organization can do this alone,” Cunningham said. “We are so grateful for all who were able and willing to donate their spare change for the 2022 Decatur County United Fund Change Challenge.”
For more information about this topic, call Cunningham at 821-663-3342, email unitedfunddc@etczone.com or visit www.dcuf.com.
Information provided
