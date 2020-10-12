GREENSBURG — The Decatur County United Fund is close to 20 percent of the 2020 campaign goal of $520,000. According to Charity Navigator, the national online think-tank for non-profits, that is saying something.
In early April of this year, right as the pandemic surged into full gear, Charity Navigator partnered with Reuters News to conduct a survey of nonprofits, assessing the financial and programmatic impacts of COVID-19 on the nonprofit sector.
The survey, which contacted 4,598 representatives of rated nonprofits and collected 298 unique responses included 12 questions and covered immediate financial conditions, projected financial impact, financial reserves, impact on staffing, and impact on programs and services.
According to the survey, 83 percent of respondents reported they are suffering financially. Of those nonprofit organizations experiencing financial hardship, the average expected decline in revenue for the first half of 2020.
That’s not a secret to Decatur County United Fund Executive Director Joane Cunningham, but as one of the more tenured non-profit directors in the community she knows that it’s good to keep things in perspective.
“We realize times are different right now with many new challenges for each of us, family members, our neighbors and co-workers,” she said. “But, working together, we can get through this.”
In September, with the launch of the 2020 campaign, Cunningham announced the matching program for the year. A $53,778 matching opportunity is for new gifts of $100 or more, any increase in employee pledging, and any corporate gifts stand a chance to be doubled this year.
This year, the United Fund is partnering with community leaders to fund educational programs for residents at the new Detention Center. Correctional programming will encompass a broad array of services and interventions including substance abuse treatment, educational programming, and life skills classes for detainees looking to ease their transition back into successful lives after leaving the Detention Center, allowing the recividism rate to plummet.
And, as documented in the Daily News, donations to fellow not-for-profits feeling the pain from COVID-19 have proven that the yearly pledges from local organizations has been well-spent on local challenges, keeping the money at home.
“We are about connecting people to programs and services in our community,” Cunningham said. “When you pledge to United Fund, you help provide these valuable resources for all of us.”
United Fund board member Amy Bray said, “I worked for a manufacturer locally for many years, and I got the opportunity to witness how families are impacted by not being able to make ends meet sometimes.”
She shared a conversation she had with a gentleman she worked with who gave regularly through paycheck deduction.
“I knew he was struggling, and I asked him why he was doing that?” she said. “He said, ‘I utilize the services weekly to help put food on the table for my family. We go to Human Services and Bread of Life on those difficult weeks. It just helps us make ends meet.’”
Businesses and organization interested in partnering with Decatur County United Fund should contact Cunningham by email at unitedfunddc@etczone.com or phone at 812-663-3342.
