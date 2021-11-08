GREENSBURG — The Decatur County United Fund’s annual dinner and auction Friday at the Knights of Columbus on W. Main Street attracted a large crowd and generated a good deal of money that will benefit several local agencies.
The venue appeared to be sold out as empty seats were very few and far between, and more than 50 items were sold to eager and enthusiastic bidders.
Although a net total from the event wasn’t available at press time, nearly everything sold went for well above and beyond its retail value.
Those on hand enjoyed a baked chicken and roast beef dinner made possible by sponsorship from Robert W. Baird & Company, Batesville Tool & Die, Bruns Gutzwiller, KOVA Fertilizer, and Rolfes, Garvey, Walker and Robbins.
DCUF Executive Director Joane Cunningham and board president Amy Bray reported that going into the evening this year’s fundraising effort was already off to a good start. As of early Friday the effort was 44% to goal having raised $228,581 of its $520,000 goal.
Cunningham said the DCUF “Building Community Together” campaign is working to address the many needs in local education, health and financial stability. While noting that no single organization can address the tough challenges facing the Greensburg community, she said the local United Fund is doing all it can to support a network of partners that are working together to address the complex needs families face today.
It was reported that last year 9,768 people were helped by United Fund donations through a variety of community initiatives and funded programs; that nearly 4,000 adults and children strengthened their mental and physical health through crisis intervention, support services, educational programs and mentoring; that nearly 5,000 children, adults and families increased their financial stability and received services addressing basic needs such as food, transportation and clothing; that $150,000 was awarded in COVID-19 Economic Relief Initiative Grants to 17 agencies the provide a variety of resources and supplies; that 959 children and youth improved their academic achievement and received support services; and that 152 infants were registered to receive books from the Dolly Parton Imagination Library thanks to a partnership between the DCUF, Decatur County Memorial Hospital and the Hospital Foundation of Decatur County.
The DCUF has pledged to support the following agencies in 2022: Advocates for Children, American Red Cross, Carousel Play & Learn Center, Catch A Ride, Champions of Youth, Children’s Advocacy Center of Southeastern Indiana, Community Healthcare Clinic of Decatur County, Decatur County Family YMCA, Decatur County Youth Baseball, Girl Scouts, Greensburg Community Bread of Life, Head Start, Human Services, Our Hospice, Rural Works Program, and Speranza House.
Anyone wishing to donate to this year’s campaign or who has questions about the Decatur County United Fund may visit www.dcuf.com, call 812-663-3342 or email unitedfunddc@etczone.com.
