GREENSBURG – Nearly 300 “ranch” garbed United Fund donors recently gathered at the Knights of Columbus Hall for the 2022 Decatur County United Fund auction.
The annual event was wildly successful, raising $123,302, according to Decatur County United Fund Executive Director Joane Cunningham.
“It was great to have such amazing community support,” Cunningham said.
Tickets for the annual fundraising event were $75 apiece and Cunningham was pleased with how the evening went.
“Everyone had a blast!” she said.
Doors opened at 6 p.m., and at 6:30 p.m. a pulled pork buffet catered by B&S was served. The live auction began at 7:45 p.m.
Brad Schutte served as the evening’s emcee and Steve Fortner, Aaron Gault and Brian Owens provided their auctioneering expertise.
Bidders vied for 66 items and they all brought a nice price from the generous crowd in attendance.
It was reported that last year’s event helped nearly 10,000 people through a variety of community initiatives and funded programs. Through the grace of the Decatur County United Fund, countless local children strengthened their mental and physical health through crisis intervention, support services, educational programs and mentoring supported by the DCUF.
United fund supported programs help children, adults and families to increase their financial stability and benefit from services addressing basic needs such as food, transportation and clothing.
Through the United Fund, almost 15,000 children and youth improved their academic achievement, and 150 infants were registered to receive books from the Dolly Parton Imagination Library thanks to a partnership between the United Fund, Decatur County Memorial Hospital and the Hospital Foundation of Decatur County.
In 2022, the DCUF supported not-for-profit agencies Advocates for Children, American Red Cross, Carousel Play & Learn Center, Catch A Ride, Champions of Youth, Children’s Advocacy Center of Southeastern Indiana, Community Healthcare Clinic of Decatur County, Decatur County Family YMCA, Decatur County Youth Baseball, Girl Scouts, Greensburg Community Bread of Life, Head Start, Human Services, Our Hospice, Rural Works Program, and Speranza House.
Anyone wishing to donate to this year’s campaign or who has questions about the Decatur County United Fund should visit www.dcuf.com, call 812-663-3342 or email unitedfunddc@etczone.com.
