Greensburg, IN (47240)

Today

Snow this morning will taper off and give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High around 35F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.