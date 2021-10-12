GREENSBURG - The 25th annual Decatur County United Fund Auction is set for Friday evening, November 5, at the Greensburg Knights of Columbus.
For 2021, this special fundraising event is back in-person.
In the past, the United Fund Auction has raised from $40,000 to $80,000 towards the United Fund campaign.
The campaign is currently at $102,519 or 19.7% of its $520,000 goal.
Agency partners rely on this funding to meet budget each year; it can be anywhere from 0.5% to 40% of their budget needed to provide programs and services.
The GREASE themed live auction will support 15 nonprofits providing 20 programs in Decatur County.
“Auctioneers Aaron Gault, Steve Fortner and Brian Owens plan to keep the bidding lively for those in attendance," DCUF Executive Director Joane Cunningham said. "Brad Schutte will be the emcee and keep the evening on track. Everyone will enjoy a delicious dinner served by local caterer Barb Waechter and her crew at BS Catering.”
The live auction items will be at the in-person event. There are more than 60 items up for grabs.
"There is something for everyone shopping for holiday gifts or a family get-away," Cunningham said.
The cost is $60 per person. Seating is limited and reservations are required by calling 812-663-3342.
New for 2021, more than 30 silent items will be auctioned online with bidding opening on Monday, November 1, and ending at noon Saturday, November 6.
The HiBid link will be shared soon on on the Decatur County United Fund Facebook page and at at www.dcuf.com.
"If you are unable to attend, this is a great way to still support the United Fund and get something for yourself too," Cunningham said.
Dollars raised at the auction will provide resources in the areas of education, health and financial stability. The Decatur County United Fund’s mission is mobilizing resources to meet human needs.
The dollars pledged or donated for the 2021 Campaign will meet the 2022 needs of Advocates for Children, American Red Cross, Carousel Play and Learn Center, Catch A Ride, Champions of Youth, Children’s Advocacy Center of Southeastern Indiana, Community Healthcare Clinic of Decatur County, Decatur County Family YMCA, Decatur County Youth Baseball, Girl Scouts, Greensburg Community Bread of Life, Head Start, Human Services, Our Hospice, Rural Works Program, and Speranza House.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.