GREENSBURG – The Decatur County United Fund has awarded $28,000 in grants through the $150,000 COVID-19 Economic Relief Initiative Grant.
Decatur County Family YMCA has been granted $10,000 to hire three additional staff for the summer and fall break camps. New CDC guidelines mandate that each counselor can only have a group of six instead of 12, which makes it necessary to hire more counselors.
In addition, Greensburg Community Schools is receiving $10,000 to hire an additional RN that will be on duty at Greensburg High School to do all wellness screenings for students and staff.
Greensburg Meals on Wheels is receiving $8,000 to supplement meals for those experiencing food insecurity.
To date, $48,000 has been awarded to five nonprofit agencies serving Decatur County from the ERI grant. These grants are made possible through a partnership between Lilly Endowment, Inc. and Indiana United Ways, the state professional association of which Decatur County United Fund is a member.
Applicants can apply for up to $10,000 and must be a nonprofit organization that provides health and human services in Decatur County and has an immediate need due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Grantees must address a goal in education, health, or income; have an output they are working towards, and provide measurable outcomes.
Grants are reviewed by a grant team consisting of United Fund Board President, Jayne McCleland, United Fund Treasurer Brad Schutte, and Executive Director Joane Cunningham. Other key partners include the Decatur County Community Foundation Executive Director Tami Wenning, Board President Daryl Tressler along with Alex Sefton, Resource Development Director. Also serving on the committee is Greensburg Mayor Josh Marsh and Decatur County Commissioner Rick Nobbe.
For more information, contact Cunningham at unitedfunddc@etczone.com or 812-663-3342.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.