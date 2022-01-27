GREENSBURG - Thanks to the generosity of hundreds of individuals and businesses in Decatur County, Decatur County United Fund was able to raise $605,514 during the 2021 Campaign, exceeding their goal of $520,000 despite such a challenging year.
Decatur County United Fund recently announced the campaign total and thanked numerous community partners for making this hard work possible. While this event usually takes place in person, this year’s celebration was shared through their website at www.dcuf.com, Facebook page Decatur County United Fund, WTRE and the Greensburg Daily News.
“2021 was a challenging year with the pandemic still present,” DCUF Executive Director Joane Cunningham said. “Many agencies were unable to have fundraisers, but continued providing programs and services to our most vulnerable. Still today, food, rent and utilities and health support remain the top needs. But our community stepped up during this difficult year, raising dollars for 15 nonprofits providing local resources. These dollars will go directly towards these non-profit support services and strategies that help local families and individuals overcome barriers. Thank you for all of you who made this possible. If last year showed us anything, it’s that we truly are building community together!”
United Fund leads by united the community, connecting the work of many nonprofits and delivering the funding to find solutions for the greatest problems.
United Fund tracks results and reports back to the community on their investments, so every donor can see the impact their dollars make in Decatur County.
A special recognition to major gifts and corporate support in Decatur County includes:
• Delta Faucet Company
• First Financial Bank
• GECOM Corporation
• Honda Development and Manufacturing of America-Indiana Auto Plant
• Ag Production Enterprises, Inc.
• Next Generation, Inc.
• O’Mara Foods, Inc.
• Walters Tire Center
• On Eagle’s Wings 5K
• Shirk’s International
• Agresta, Storms, & O`Leary, PC
• Disability & Autism Services of Indiana
• Decatur County Memorial Hospital
• Decatur County REMC
• Decatur County Farmers Mutual
• Insurance Co.
• Farm Credit Mid-America
• Fifth Third Foundation- (Fifth Third Bank, Trustee)
• First Federal Savings & Loan
• Hagerty’s Building and Construction
• Lowe’s Pellets and Grain
• Standard Fertilizer Company
• Stone’s Farm Service, Inc.
• Stradley Hagerty Dentistry LLC
• The Napoleon State Bank
• Ward Equipment
• Tree City Stitches
“This is truly a community effort, no one person or organization can do this alone," Cunningham said. "We are so grateful for all who were able and willing to donate their time and resources in 2021.”
If you would like more information about this topic, call Cunningham at 821-663-3342, email unitedfunddc@etczone.com, or visit our website at www.dcuf.com.
