GREENSBURG – The Decatur County United Fund has announced the 2022 campaign is underway and will soon conduct this year’s fundraising efforts with the theme of “Positive Change Doesn’t Happen Alone” campaign.
This year’s goal is $540,000.
“The Decatur County United Fund mobilizes a single fundraising campaign to raise money for a diverse range of nonprofits serving Decatur County,” DCUF Executive Director Joane Cunningham said.
Each February, 501c3 health and human service nonprofit agencies can apply to the United Fund for funding for the following year.
The Community Investment Committee reviews applications and interviews agencies requesting funding.
After completing all nonprofit inquiries, the Community Investment Committee gives thorough consideration as to community need in preparing its recommendation to the Board.
The 2022 campaign dollars will support 16 agencies and 21 programs in 2023. They include Advocates for Children, American Red Cross, Catch A Ride, Champions of Youth, Children’s Advocacy Center of Southeastern Indiana, Greensburg Community Bread of Life, Carousel Play and Learn Center, Community Healthcare Clinic, Decatur County Youth Baseball, Girl Scouts, Decatur County Human Service Food Pantry and Head Start, Our Hospice of Decatur County, Greensburg Rural Works Program, Speranza House, Turning Point, and Decatur County Family YMCA.
“We appreciate everyone’s support and the support of the entire county when it comes to making sure our health and human services agencies are here to do just that, serve the human needs of our community. United Fund dollars are very important for our funded partners to meet budgetary program needs,” Cunningham said. “We ask that the community consider giving one of several ways. Company campaigns are a great way to support the work of the United Fund and the many agencies they serve.”
If available, payroll deduction is the simplest way to pledge to the United Fund.
Donations can also be mailed to the Decatur County United Fund, 108 S. Broadway, Suite 1, Greensburg, IN 47240.
Pledges can also be made online on the Decatur County United Fund Facebook page, or visit www.dcuf.com and click on “DONATE” then follow the simple instructions.
New for this year is QR code on DCUF marketing materials and its website; use your phone, scan and follow the simple steps.
The 2022 campaign is currently at $100,950 or 18.7% of goal.
“Each year, your one gift supports the work of valuable agencies that assist individuals, with the help of dedicated staff, to address their struggles, find resources, and move in a better direction,” DCUF Board President Scott Wesseler said. “Positive change doesn’t happen alone. your gift to the United Fund ensures we can provide resources to individuals to gain and maintain good health. These local resources strengthen our community and are essential to the overall well-being of our county.”
Decatur County United Fund has been in operation since 1957 and is celebrating its 65th year of community work.
Their mission is Together Building Hope, Health & Stability for Our Community.
The United Fund’s vision is to improve the quality of life for the people of Decatur County, especially the most vulnerable.
In addition, they work to increase human and capital resources available to support the community partners efforts to address community-wide goals, and serve as a community leader developing and leveraging diverse, collaborative partnerships to impact health and human services outcomes.
For more information, contact Cunningham at unitedfunddc@etczone.com.
