GREENSBURG - “The heart of a volunteer is not measured in size, but by the depth of the commitment to make a difference in lives of others. This quote really resonated with me in describing our 2021 Volunteer of the Year recipient,” Decatur County United Fund Executive Director Joane Cunningham recently said.
“Lora is a genuine, caring and accomplished individual that continually gives back to her community," she continued. "She is the perfect example of what a true volunteer should be to any organization. She is honest, kind, passionate about the community, gives of her valuable time, is supportive, professional and provides great encouragement. Her abilities and caring spirit for people are above all others.”
Lora Williams was born and raised in Decatur County, Indiana. As an attorney and the owner of Williams Law Office, PC, she practices in estate planning, business planning, real estate, and corporate transactions. She is widely recognized as a leader in complex estate planning methods, providing trusted counsel, expertise, and straightforward advice to fit clients’ unique objectives.
Williams and her husband Tim have been married since 1998, and they live on the family farm in Decatur County with their children, Jessica and Tyler.
She earned her JD/MPA from Syracuse University, earned her BA from Purdue University and graduated from South Decatur High School.
Williams' family has a long history with the United Fund. Her grandfather, Ralph Ponsler was a founding member of the United Fund, and her mother Jean Reed served as campaign co-chair in 1991, 1992 and 1995.
In 2013, Williams and her husband chaired the “Rooted in Decatur County….Let’s Tend to Our Roots” campaign and helped the United Fund raise $418,854, exceeding the goal of $390,000 by $28,854. She then served on the United Fund board from 2015 until 2021. She served on the Community Investment, Personnel, Finance, and Nominating Committees. She moved up the officer’s ladder and served as president in 2018.
She and her husband are loyal donors to the United Fund and are passionate about the mission of the United Fund, “Together Building Hope, Health, & Stability for Our Community.”
Her other community involvements over the years have included Greensburg Rotary, Greensburg Decatur County Chamber of Commerce, Decatur County Family YMCA, Carousel Play and Learn Center, and Good Shepherd Christian Academy.
“She is greatly valued and appreciated for her friendship and tenure with the United Fund by our staff and board of directors,” Cunningham said.
Decatur County United Fund has been in operations since 1957. For more information, contact Cunningham at unitedfunddc@etczone.com.
