Greensburg, IN (47240)

Today

Thunderstorms...some strong, especially early. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms...some strong, especially early. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.