DECATUR COUNTY - The COVID-19 situation in Indiana and Decatur County is evolving rapidly as more becomes known about the virus, how it is spread, and how it affects people.
Due to this crisis, Decatur County United Fund is providing $5,000 each to two key community partners, Decatur County Human Services, Inc. and Greensburg Community Bread of Life. The funds will address the increased food insecurity needs in our county and provide sustainability for April and part of May.
Joane Cunningham, Executive Director of Decatur County United Fund, said, “Currently, each organization has supplies in house for the next several weeks. Each stated there are certain items they will need in the near future. Their goal is to continue to meet the food insecurity of children out of school and parents not working due to social distancing requirements by their employer. Per the Governor, carry out and drive through are the only way these agencies are currently serving food to the public. Human Services, Inc. and Bread of Life are well established agencies and have the experience to provide these managed services.”
Jayne McCleland, United Fund board president, said, “We want to address immediate basic needs of Decatur County residents and this is one way to support the community and the work of our funded partners. We will continue to monitor the situation and partner with our agencies to provide these valuable resources to the community.”
United Fund board treasurer, Brad Schutte, said, “The United Fund is mindful of our donor dollars and how effectively they are utilized within our community. We will continue to focus on local resources making local impact.”
The Decatur County United Fund’s mission is “Mobilizing the power of our community to develop and maintain resources that meet human needs.”
For more information about Decatur County United Fund, go to www.dcuf.com and follow the organization on Facebook.
Additional resource
Indiana 211 is a statewide database available 24/7. You can go to www.in211.org or call 211 and speak to a call specialist for help.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.