GREENSBURG — The Decatur County United Fund is pleased to recognize outgoing board member Brad Schutte.
Schutte joined the board in January 2015 and has served on the Community Investment, Personnel, Finance, and United Fund Task Force.
In addition, he has moved up the ranks from 2nd vice to serving as president in 2019. In 2020 and 2021, he served as secretary/treasurer. Schutte is owner of Schutte Excavating in Greensburg, and they manage projects that include community development block grants, residential construction, ag drainage, general farm excavating, concrete construction and road/highway construction.
“Brad is a business professional. He understands business issues, adapts and remains flexible during times of change, comprehends business operations and provided quality insight as to how to achieve our goals at the United Fund and ensure our success,” DCUF Executive Director Joane Cunningham said. “He continues to be a loyal supporter of the Decatur County United Fund and our community impact work. His many strengths include honesty, caring about the community, integrity, sharing insight to good business practices, and so much more. It is sad to see him leave the board but we know he will continue to do great things in this community.”
The United Fund is also pleased to announce the addition of Nick Wallpe, CPA, CGMA to its board of directors.
Wallpe is a partner of RBSK Partners PC, a CPA firm offering a blend of accounting, tax and specialized advisory services to clients. He specializes in delivering accounting and tax services to individual and closely-held business clients in a variety of industries, including retail, wholesale, professional services, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, real estate and nonprofit. Wallpe serves as the partner in charge of their Columbus office.
In addition to being a CPA, Wallpe is also a Chartered Global Management Accountant or CGMA and serves as a manager of RBSK Partners’ Accounting and Auditing Department.
Actively involved in his community and his profession, Wallpe is a member of the American Institute of CPAs and the Indiana CPA Society. He has served as a member and committee chairperson of various community groups, including those within his church.
Wallpe graduated high school from North Decatur High School and in 2004 from Ball State University with a Masters in Accountancy. Upon graduation, Wallpe started with RBSK and has been with the company for 17 years. Currently he and his wife Melissa reside in the Greensburg area with their children: Andrew, Abigail and Ellie.
“Excited to be a part of an organization that has positively impacted the community that my family and I have loved for so many years,” Wallpe said.
Board members serving a second term are Sue Auffenberg and Taryn Owens. Their terms end in January 2025.
Sue Auffenberg has served on many committees during her time on the board including Community Investment, Nominating and Personnel. She is Director of School Counseling at Greensburg Community High School. Her 40+ years experience in teaching, coaching and counseling allows her to advocate for students and help them reach their goals. She continues to be a true asset to the United Fund Board of Directors.
Taryn Owens is moving into her second term on the board also. She has served on the Community Investment Committee, Marketing, Personnel and the United Fund Task Force. In February of 2022, she will serve as the United Fund’s 2nd vice president. She is community minded and willing to lend her expertise in creating positive change. Owens is currently an Operation Specialist 1 in Mortgage Servicing at First Financial Bank.
All will serve the United Fund in its mission of “Together Building Hope, Health & Stability for Our Community.”
Locally based and governed by local community leaders, the United Fund addresses many needs within the Decatur County community. The United Fund provides tools and resources to help agencies be successful. Board governance, networking, nonprofit training, initiative work, grants, and support of staff and volunteers in the community are key to the success for all. The Decatur County United Fund focuses on strong community change and investment for clear outcomes.
Other United Fund directors include Scott Wesseler (President), Suzanne Horan (1st Vice President), Jayne McCleland (Secretary/Treasurer), Brett Abplanalp, Amy Bray, Sally Cuskaden, Blake O’Mara, Matt Weber and student directors Jack Hamilton, Paige Wesseler, and Jessica Williams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.